Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sareni Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sareni Assembly Constituency (AC No. 182) in Rae Bareli district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sareni Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dhirendra Bahadur Singh won Sareni constituency seat securing 65873 votes, beating BSP candidate Thakur Prasad Yadav by a margin of 13007 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sareni constituency were 351730. Of that, 2,02,313 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

