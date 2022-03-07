Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Shrawasti Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shrawasti Assembly Constituency (AC No. 290) in Shrawasti district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Shrawasti Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ram Feran won Shrawasti constituency seat securing 79437 votes, beating SP candidate Mohd. Ramzan by a margin of 445 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Shrawasti constituency were 380716. Of that, 2,37,444 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

