Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Zaidpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Zaidpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 269) in Barabanki district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Zaidpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Upendra Singh won Zaidpur constituency seat securing 111064 votes, beating INC candidate Tanuj Punia by a margin of 29181 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Zaidpur constituency were 366659. Of that, 2,53,319 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Zaidpur assembly constituency.