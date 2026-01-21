Namma Metro commuters seek better grievance redressal

<p class="bodytext">While Namma Metro fares are expected to rise by up to 5% this year, commuters say long-standing complaints about poorly maintained trains, overcrowding, and rule violations, such as loud music and poor elevator etiquette, remain unaddressed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Prioritise affordability’</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rajesh Bhat P, a member of the Bengaluru Metro Commuters’ Association, says BMRCL should prioritise affordability over network expansion. “Otherwise, it risks losing its role as public transport. A commuter or representative must be part of the Fare Fixation Committee to determine affordable rates and offer discounts for students and the disabled,” he says.</p>.Tejasvi Surya seeks reconstitution of Bengaluru Metro fare panel, flags errors in hike.<p class="bodytext">Despite higher fares, he says essential services are missing. “Some stations charge Rs 2 to Rs 5 for toilets, plus there’s no free drinking water. I once saw people scrambling to find water for an elderly man after he fainted on the platform,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Hot and sweaty’</p>.<p class="bodytext">A Peenya commuter says air conditioning on the Green Line is often ineffective. Sneha S, who travels from Vijayanagar to Hebbaguddi, says during peak hours, coaches smell, and glass panels are stained with sweat. Bhat suggests deploying maintenance staff onboard instead of limiting cleaning to terminal stations.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A customer care representative at Majestic station told <span class="italic">Metrolife</span> that they have been getting complaints about overcrowded train sets “wobbling” over the past two months.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Stations face issues too, <span class="italic">Metrolife</span> found over a six-day reality check across the Green, Purple and Yellow lines. Underground stations had broken benches and dirty floors, while elevated stations had benches covered in pigeon droppings.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bhat says overcrowding often leads to lapses in regular cleaning and patrolling, and that increasing the number and frequency of trains is the need of the hour.</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Lack of etiquette’</p>.<p class="bodytext">Disregard for etiquette is a recurrent complaint. Many chew tobacco, refuse to vacate seats reserved for the elderly, disabled, or pregnant, talk loudly on their phones or watch videos at high volume. Women report men entering women-only carriages late at night and refusing to leave.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Peenya resident calls BMRCL’s customer care “abysmal”, saying her repeated complaints over email or X (formerly Twitter) have gone unacknowledged. “Only once did an official act swiftly. At other times, everyone from security personnel to those at billing counters seems clueless about how to escalate issues related to air conditioning and noise,” she says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">College student Avanthika Gowda recalls approaching customer care at Baiyappanahalli to complain about intoxicated youths disturbing passengers. “I wrote my complaint in a register as instructed. Nothing happened,” she says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A civic activist says BMRCL should hold a ‘metro adalat’ with officials in attendance to quickly address grievances, followed by periodic assessments to ensure a high degree of customer satisfaction. He also recommends installing QR codes at stations to make the process of complaint registration easier. He adds that commuters must also take responsibility. Only if people feel a sense of ownership about the Metro network, they are more likely to take care of their surroundings, he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘We are addressing complaints’ <br />A senior BMRCL official told Metrolife they are aware of these issues and are taking steps to address them. As a major step, he says homeguards now conduct random checks and penalise offenders. An official at Majestic station said as per SOP, staff turn away passengers who appear intoxicated or chew paan.</p>