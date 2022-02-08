We will oust BJP in UP as well, says Mamata Banerjee

We will oust BJP in UP as well, says Mamata Banerjee; demands apology for rape incidents, Covid deaths



IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Feb 08 2022, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 14:57 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav during press conference ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Lucknow. Credit: IANS Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday mounted a blistering attack on the BJP and asked it to first apologize for what happened in Hathras and Unnao and also for the Covid deaths.

"We worship Ganga River but when the bodies were flowing in the river, where was Yogi ji? You came to defeat me in West Bengal but did not take care of the people. Did you not have wood for cremation? First seek apology and then seek votes," she said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

She reiterated that 'Khela hobe' in UP. "We ousted BJP from Bengal and we will oust it from UP too," she added and said, "The BJP has been claiming to give free vaccines but is it their money. Whose money, is it? It is the people's money."

Also Read | It's 'MY' vs 'MY' in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

She further said that money has been taken from people and public sector for PM Cares Fund but there is no account of it.

Lashing at the BJP, the West Bengal Chief Minister termed the BJP as a 'Khatra Party' and asked people to beware of it.

"We will not allow BJP's lies to land in UP. Akhilesh will win hands down," she stated.

Mamata said that the fight in UP was a fight for honour and urged the people to support the Samajwadi Party and make them win after defeating the BJP.



Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Elections
TMC
Mamata Banerjee
BJP
Indian Politics

