Yogi Adityanath welcomes Aparna Yadav into BJP fold

Yogi Adityanath welcomes Aparna Yadav into BJP fold

Earlier in the day, Aparna Yadav joined the BJP in Delhi, asserting that she has always been impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 19 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 15:43 ist
She joined the party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Credit: Twitter/@myogiadityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, in the BJP family.

Also Read | Aparna will carry Samajwadi Party's ideology to BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

"Welcome Aparna ji into the BJP family," he tweeted and also posted a picture.

Earlier in the day, Aparna Yadav joined the BJP in Delhi, asserting that she has always been impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

She joined the party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Aparna Yadav said the nation's interest has always been a priority for her and praised several schemes of the BJP government for cleanliness, woman empowerment and employment. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yogi Adityanath
BJP
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India News
Indian Politics
Samajwadi Party

What's Brewing

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 