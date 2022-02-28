Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Chakrata Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Chakrata Assembly Constituency (AC No. 15) in Dehradun district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Chakrata Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Madhu Chauhan won Chakrata constituency seat securing 33,425 votes, beating BSP candidate Daulat Kunwar by a margin of 1,543 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chakrata constituency were 99,563. Of that, 71,491 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

