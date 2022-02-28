Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Khatima Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Khatima Assembly Constituency (AC No. 70) in Udham Singh Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Khatima Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pushkar Singh Dhami won Khatima constituency seat securing 29539 votes, beating INC candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 2709 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khatima constituency were 106200. Of that, 80017 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khatima assembly constituency.