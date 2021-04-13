Mamata's plight same as that of defeated player: Nadda

Mamata's plight same as that of defeated player: J P Nadda

He also said that the TMC dispensation has failed to maintain law and order in Bengal

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 13 2021, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 15:59 ist
BJP president J P Nadda and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: AFP/PTI Photo

BJP president J P Nadda, taking at dig at TMC's 'khela hobe' (game will be played) slogan, said on Tuesday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plight is that of a "defeated player".

Nadda, who led a roadshow at Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district, also said that the TMC supremo, who has her accusatory finger pointed at the BJP and the Election Commission, seems to have forgotten that she has done anything creditworthy for the people of the state.

Also read: Strong undercurrent against TMC, BJP: Congress' Hariprasad

"Mamata's condition is like that of a defeated player in a game. She has done injustice to the people of the state for many years. The BJP, however, will usher in development, stop atrocities on women and create jobs for youth, if voted to power," the top BJP leader claimed.

He also said that the TMC dispensation has failed to maintain law and order in Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee's politics of extortion, appeasement, her dictatorial nature, and the cut-money (bribery) culture institutionalised by her party has ruined the state," Nadda added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

J P Nadda
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

French wine production ravaged by a devastating frost

French wine production ravaged by a devastating frost

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

Nepal chokes as drought-worsened wildfires rage

Nepal chokes as drought-worsened wildfires rage

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

 