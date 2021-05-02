TMC surges ahead of BJP in West Bengal

TMC surges ahead of BJP in West Bengal

The two parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 02 2021, 10:55 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 10:55 ist
TMC supporters at an election rally. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The ruling TMC surged ahead of challenger BJP in West Bengal, leading in 101 of the 156 seats from where trends were available till 10:30 am.

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP was leading in only 53 places.

Follow live updates of the Assembly Elections results here

The two parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was, however, trailing her BJP rival and sitting MLA Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

West Bengal has a 294-member assembly but elections could not be held for Shamsherganj and Jangipur seats due to the death of candidates.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
TMC
BJP
Mamata Banerjee
Narendra Modi
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch

SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch

Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'

Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 