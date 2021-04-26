West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee welcomes Madras High Court’s observations, slams EC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday welcomed the Madras High Court’s observations that the Election Commission (EC) could not dodge its responsibilities for the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in North Kolkata, the Chief Minister further alleged that along with the EC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was equally responsible for rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

“I welcome the Madras High Court’s observations. The High Court made it clear that the EC cannot dodge its responsibility about the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also responsible for this crisis,” said Mamata.

She further alleged that the about two lakh central forces deployed in Bengal for the ongoing Assembly elections were brought from states with a high number of Covid-19 cases and urged the EC to withdraw them from Bengal.

The Chief Minister said that the EC has occupied several schools and other government buildings for conducting elections and the central forces were lodged in several such buildings.

“The EC has taken over several Government buildings while several others are being used for lodging the Central forces. We cannot set up safe houses for Covid-19 patients,” said Mamata.

She said that despite repeatedly urging the EC to club the different phases of the Assembly elections, the poll panel did not pay heed as it was working in favour of the BJP.

Taking a dig at the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Chief Minister said that the country was suffering from a shortage of vaccines, medicines and oxygen but Modi was telling people to be “Aatmanirbhar.”