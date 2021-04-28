West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Jadavpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Jadavpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 150) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Jadavpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Sujan Chakraborty won Jadavpur constituency seat by a margin of 7.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Manish Gupta by 14942 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jadavpur assembly constituency.