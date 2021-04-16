Bengal elections: Covid-19 positive RSP candidate dies

West Bengal elections: Covid-19 positive RSP candidate dies

PTI
PTI, Berhampore ,
  • Apr 16 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 22:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi, who tested positive for Covid-19 four days ago, died at a hospital here on Friday, a health department official said.

Nandi, 73, the party's nominee from the Jangipur assembly constituency in Murshidabad district in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, was in home isolation and taken to the Berhampore hospital on Thursday night after his condition deteriorated, he said.

He had comorbidities and died around 6 pm at the medical facility, the official said.

Congress candidate from Samsherganj assembly segment Rezaul Haque, who had tested positive for Covud-19, also died at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. 

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
COVID-19
Coronavirus

