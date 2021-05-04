Won't congratulate 'cruel lady' Mamata, Babul Supriyo says after TMC win

BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who lost in the Tollygunge Assembly seat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, on Sunday refused to congratulate Mamata Banerjee and her party TMC for securing a third term on the trot.
In a Facebook post, Supriyo said voters had made a "historic mistake" and slammed TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, calling her a "cruel lady".
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2021: Full list of winners
"Neither will I congratulate Mamata Banerjee... nor do I wish to say I 'respect' the people's verdict... sincerely think people of Bengal made a historic mistake by not giving BJP a chance... by electing this corrupt, incapable, dishonest government and a cruel lady back to power," he said.
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mamata and the TMC for their emphatic win.
Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021
"Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial," he said in a tweet.
The TMC won 213 seats, and the BJP, which improved its tally from the 2016 Assembly election result, however, won just 77 seats.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru
DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'
Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity
Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history
Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India
How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows
Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive