Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Rampachodavaram constituency result

The Rampachodavaram constituency in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13, 2024. Over 4.08 crore voters in the state were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Legislative Assembly elections this year, which are being held alongside the Lok Sabha elections. However, unlike some states which are voting in multiple phases, Andhra Pradesh voted in a single phase, for both the Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls

The term of the 175-member Legislative Assembly is slated to end on June 11, 2024.

What happened in the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections?

Rampachodavaram is one of the 151 Assembly seats won by the YSRCP in the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections.

In the 2019 elections, Rampachodavaram constituency had 260370 voters, and saw a voter turnout of 75.8 %.

YSRCP candidate Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi. won the Rampachodavaram constituency in the 2019 elections, with a margin of 39206 votes.

After the elections, the YSRCP, which won the polls by a landslide and secured a whopping 151 seats of the 175, formed the government, with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the incumbent TDP, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, saw its hold on the state reduce drastically, and managed to secure a mere 23 seats. For comparison, the Naidu-led party had secured 117 seats in the 2014 state elections, which it had contested in alliance with the BJP and the Janasena Party (JSP). That alliance, however, that would eventually come apart in 2018 over disagreements between the TDP, JSP, and the BJP over the promised Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

The sole seat not won by the YSRCP or the TDP went to the Janasena Party, which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP, the CPI, and the CPI(M). However, national heavyweights such as the BJP and the Congress failed to win a single seat in the state.