Jagan 'enacting' drama over stone pelting incident: Chandrababu Naidu

Claiming that Jagan Mohan Reddy 'lies and commits crime', the opposition leader asked people as to why YSRCP leaders V Vijayasai Reddy and Y V Subba Reddy were allegedly ruling the roost in North Andhra.

According to Naidu, the Bhogapuram international airport would have been completed by now had he been in power.

The TDP supremo alleged a lot of money was being spent for Reddy's election meetings and claimed that hundreds of crores of rupees were being spent on CM's advisors.

Naidu observed that had all the projects taken up during the TDP regime been completed, the North Andhra region would have developed 'much better' than Hyderabad.

He alleged welfare schemes implemented during the TDP regime for BCs were withdrawn and claimed women are also suffering as the prices of commodities were skyrocketing.

Assuring people that he will personally take the responsibility of promoting youths as leaders, Naidu said he will be the driver of the southern state and reminded the progressive path he had taken in the past.

"Now my goal is to rescue the state from this predicament and take it much forward and thus entered into an alliance with the NDA," he said, and promised to complete the pending projects such as Palakonda Road, outer-ring road for Rajam and Thotapalli project canals.