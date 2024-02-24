'Malicious brutal acts to physically eliminate me': In jolt to Jagan, another YSRCP MP quits party

The MP noted that he resigned as a mark of his 'strong conviction towards serving for public good' and observed that "the time has come for all to face public probity and mandate," hinting at the forthcoming polls.

Lashing out at the YSRCP chief, Raju said Reddy's alleged multiple efforts to get him disqualified from Parliamentary membership failed to yield the latter's desired result.

"However, every time you made an attempt, I also have equally made laudable, positive and even more powerful efforts working for my constituency and its holistic development... despite your hostility and malicious brutal acts to physically eliminate me (sic)," claimed Raju.

Raju's resignation comes in the wake of Machilipatnam MP Balashowry Vallabhaneni, Narasaraopeta MP L Sri Krishna Deva Rayalu and others quitting the ruling party in the southern state.

Andhra Pradesh is poised to witness simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the coming months.