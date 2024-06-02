Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Independent candidate wins Khonsa East seat

Itanagar: Independent candidate Wanglam Sawin won the Khonsa East assembly constituency defeating his nearest rival Kamrang Tesia of the BJP by a margin of 2,216 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state began at 6 am on Sunday.

Sawin had won the seat in the 2019 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. He was denied a saffron party ticket this time and contested the elections as an independent.

