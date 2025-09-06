<p>Lucknow: They don’t wear anything, suddenly appear from the fields, try to drag women into a deserted area and assault them.</p><p>In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh’</a>s Meerut district, a ‘Nude Gang’ has triggered panic among the villagers in Daurala area and the locals claim that at least four such incidents have taken place in the past few days.</p><p>‘’The youths have long hairs and they arrive naked from the crop covered fields all of sudden and attack unsuspecting women, who happen to be passing by…they try to drag the women into the fields and physically assault them,’’ said a resident of Daurala.</p><p>He said that barely two days back, a woman, who was going to her work place, was attacked by two youths near Bharala village. ‘’The woman, however, put up strong resistance and shouted for help….the residents surrounded the field and looked for the attackers but they had managed to escape,’’ he said.</p>.Noida astrologer held for hoax Mumbai terror threat, wanted to frame friend-turned-foe.<p>The residents said that it was the fourth such incident. The earlier incidents were not reported by the victims out of ‘shame’.</p><p>Bharala village Pradhan Rajendra Kumar said that the women now avoid getting out of their homes. ‘’There is panic among the villagers,’’ he added.</p><p>According to the reports, the police launched a massive search operation in the village and the nearby areas and even used drones for surveillance but they could not find any trace of the ‘Nude Gang’ members.</p><p>Reports said that CCTVs were now being installed and women constables were being deployed in the village to instill confidence among the people and catch the ‘culprits’.</p><p>The police, however, think that there was no such gang and that it could be the handiwork of anti-social elements to ‘tarnish’ the image of the police and the administration.</p>