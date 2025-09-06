Menu
BCCI AGM on September 28; election for president's post key agenda

It was earlier reported that Binny, who turned 70 in July, would continue as the BCCI president until its AGM in September.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 12:22 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 12:22 IST
