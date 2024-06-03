Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: Average assets of BJP's re-elected MLAs grew 91.9% in 5 yrs

The average assets of re-elected MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh grew 91.9 per cent in 2024 as compared to 2019.

The BJP has a total of 29 re-elected MLAs in the state, whose average assets stand at Rs 33 crore in 2024, according to data by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The average assets of these MLAs were Rs 17 crore in 2019.