Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: Average assets of BJP's re-elected MLAs grew 91.9% in 5 yrs

The BJP has a total of 29 re-elected MLAs in the state, whose average assets stand at Rs 33 crore in 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 08:41 IST
The average assets of re-elected MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh grew 91.9 per cent in 2024 as compared to 2019.

The BJP has a total of 29 re-elected MLAs in the state, whose average assets stand at Rs 33 crore in 2024, according to data by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The average assets of these MLAs were Rs 17 crore in 2019.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: ADR</p></div>

Credit: ADR

While the average assets of BJP's re-elected MLAs' increased by Rs 15 crore in five years, two independent Arunachal MLAs' average assets grew 249.23 per cent from Rs 79 lakh in 2019 to Rs 2 crore in 2024.

Published 03 June 2024, 08:41 IST
