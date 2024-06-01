Assembly Elections 2024 | Arunachal Pradesh set for Assembly poll results, ruling BJP expects a clean sweep

Guwahati: With 10 Assembly seats already in its pocket, the ruling BJP on Saturday exuded confidence of a clean sweep in Arunachal Pradesh, where counting of votes polled for Assembly elections is slated on Sunday.

Polling was conducted for 50 of the 60-member Assembly as 10 sitting BJP MLAs including CM Pema Khandu and deputy CM Chowna Mein were elected uncontested. With the Opposition Congress contesting only in 19 seats, BJP workers claim that there was no proper contest, barring a few seats from its ally National People's Party (NPP). The NPP, which put up candidates in 20 seats, is seen as the second biggest party in the frontier state.

"It is going to be a clean sweep," a BJP leader in Arunachal Pradesh said when asked about their expectations. "The kind of development that took place in the past 10 years, people of Arunachal Pradesh did not see such work in the past. People want the development momentum going," he said.