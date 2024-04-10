Ruling BJP manifesto promises to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a developed state in five years

India has repeatedly rejected China's claims and has taken up many big projects to improve defence infrastructure and connectivity in the frontier state.

Nadda said a Rs. 1,000 crores project would be taken up to revamp education infrastructure and standard of education and another Rs. 1,000 crore would be spent to improve healthcare.

The party also promised to create 25,000 jobs, both government and private, for the youths and women in the next five years, provide LPG cylinders at Rs. 400 to those having the Ujjwala cooking gas connection, financial incentive to girls to encourage girls education, beside others.

"An IT park will also be set up at Itanagar to create another 2,000 jobs and a cultural festival will be organised every year to promote cultural heritage of the state. The focus will also be on further boosting infrastructure on our border villages. We will also make Arunachal a destination for adventure sports such as paragliding, rock climbing and mountain biking. We will construct a statue of valour to celebrate Arunachal Pradesh's valour and resilience," Nadda said.



"The Northeast has seen a massive change since Narendra Modi became the PM. The region was earlier known for insurgency, blockades, bandhs, abduction and killings. But now it is known for development, prosperity and connectivity. Arunachal Pradesh is now connected by air, roads, highways and digital connectivity has also been improved significantly. The border conflicts with Assam have been resolved. Arunachal Pradesh is a land of divinity and it should not be a land of division," he said.