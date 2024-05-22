Anti-BJP regional parties in Assam plan merger, to stay with Congress in 2026 Assembly polls

"There was tremendous support from the people for the Opposition unity in the Lok Sabha elections. We want to keep this momentum going to defeat BJP and its allies in the 2016 polls," Akhil said.

Akhil also exuded confidence that Congress-led I.N.DI.A. bloc in Assam would win in at least six seats.

"Sonowal will also lose. The indigenous people voted against BJP as the party acted against the interests of the indigenous communities by implementing the CAA. The youths are also with us as BJP failed to provide them employment," Akhil said.

Left parties, AAP and Trinamool Congress, however, contested the Lok Sabha polls separately despite efforts to take them on board.

BJP, on the other hand, contested in 11 seats and supported two candidates belonging to its ally Asom Gana Parishad in Barpeta and Dhubri. The party also supported Jayanto Basumatary of United People's Party Liberal, another ally, in the ST-reserved Kokrajhar seat.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said BJP and its allies would win in 12 seats. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had won nine seats, Congress bagged three and Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF won in Dhubri for the third straight term.

Naba Kumar Sarania, a former Ulfa "commander" won the Kokrajhar seat for the second term.

Sarania, however, could not contest the elections in Kokrajhar this time as his ST certificate was cancelled by Gauhati High Court ahead of the polls. He later contested in Bihar's Valmikinagar as an Independent candidate.