Assembly Election 2024 | Follow DH for latest Updates

<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p>