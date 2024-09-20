Home
Assembly Election 2024 | Follow DH for latest Updates

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 10:54 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 20 September 2024, 10:54 IST

