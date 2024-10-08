Assembly Election Results 2024: Key takeaways from Congress-BJP's first face-off after Lok Sabha polls

Despite early trends favouring the Congress, the BJP soon turned things around in Haryana, and are now leading in 49 seats compared to Congress' 34.

Several exit polls had predicted a Congress victory in Haryana, which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent.

Rejecting the exit poll results, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had claimed his party will be form the government for a third time with full majority.

He said when results are announced on October 8, the Congress will blame Electronic Voting Machines.



