Assembly Election Results 2024: Key takeaways from Congress-BJP's first face-off after Lok Sabha polls

Despite early trends favouring the Congress, the BJP soon turned things around in Haryana, and are now leading in 49 seats compared to Congress' 34.
Several exit polls had predicted a Congress victory in Haryana, which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent.
Rejecting the exit poll results, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had claimed his party will be form the government for a third time with full majority.
He said when results are announced on October 8, the Congress will blame Electronic Voting Machines.
Trends from Jammu and Kashmir have shown that the NC-Congress alliance is likely heading towards a smooth victory. Their pitch to have statehood restored to Jammu and Kashmir could have worked wonders.
The BJP is also performing well in J&K, and is ahead in 28 seats at the time of writing.
Farooq Abdullah, on the day before counting, had said that the NC was open to the idea of taking PDP's help to form the government in J&K even if they did not need to do so as per numbers.
If this happens, there will be no chance left for the BJP to wriggle their way to power.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is leading on both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, while Iltija Mufti of the PDP is trailing from Srigufwara-Biejbehara seat, according to initial trends.
People's Conference president Sajad Lone, who is also contesting from two seats, is leading in Handwara seat by a slender margin of 390 votes, while trailing in Kupwara segment, according to Election Commission trends for Jammu and Kashmir.
Iltija Mufti, the daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, is trailing by more than 1,842 votes against NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri.
Haryana Chief Minister and BJP candidate Nayab Singh Saini is leading from the Ladwa assembly seat against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Mewa Singh, according to the Election Commission.
Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan is leading from the Hodal assembly seat in the state, according to Election Commission trends.
Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat is leading from the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district, according to early trends. Phogat is leading by a margin of 214 votes against her nearest rival and BJP candidate Yogesh Kumar.
