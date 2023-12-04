Assembly Elections 2023: Candidates who won by largest and narrowest margins in all five states

Rajasthan

Diya Kumari, the princess of Jaipur, was the biggest winner in Rajsthan. The royal won the Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly seat against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal by a margin of 71,368 votes.

In Kotputli, Hansraj Patel of BJP, scrapped to victory over his Congress rival Rajendra Singh Yadav by just 321 votes.

Madhya Pradesh

In the Indore-2 constituency, Ramesh Mendola of BJP won by a margin of 1,07,047 votes, the biggest for any state in these elections.

In Shajapur seat, Arun Bhimawad of BJP scored a narrow victory over Congress’ Karada Hukumsingh, winning by just 28 votes.

Telangana

MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s brother and two-time MLA from Chandrayangutta Akbar Uddin Owaisi of AIMIM won his seat again and was the biggest winner in the Telangana elections with a victory margin of 81,660 votes.

In Chevella, Kale Yadaiah of BRS crossed the finish line with just 268 votes more than his rival Beem Bharath Pamena, a Congress candidate.

Chhattisgarh

The BJP candidate from Raipur City South, Brijmohan Agrawal, recorded the biggest victory in the state with a margin of 67,719 votes.

In a thrilling contest in Kanker, the BJP’s Asharam Netam got just 16 votes more than Shankar Dhruwa of Congress to win the seat.

Mizoram

The Aizawl North-II constituency candidate Dr Vanlalthlana of the ZPM won by the biggest margin in the state, getting 6,500 votes more than the second-placed Vanlalsawma of MNF.

In Tuirial, K Laldawngliana of the MNF won the seat by just 13 votes, making it the narrowest victory margin in the five states that went to the polls.