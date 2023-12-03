Assembly poll results: No clarity yet on CM choice in four states

New Delhi: The election results are out but there is no clarity on who will be the chief minister of four states (Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan), as both the BJP and the Congress had not announced their CM faces.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to return as Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh, as he steered the party to a victory fighting anti-incumbency.

Though the central leadership appeared not keen on his continuation and did not declare him as the CM face, the BJP now cannot overlook Chouhan for the top post, especially with him belonging to the OBC community.