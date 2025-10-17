<p>New Delhi: The BJP carried out a show of strength on Thursday, the last day of nominations for the first phase, with a rally by home minister Amit Shah, who said that it was Nitish Kumar who freed Bihar from “jungle Raaj”.</p> <p>Shah, who is on a three day tour of Bihar, said at Patna that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stands for “order, jobs, and growth,” while the RJD and Congress, embody “chaos and deceit.”</p><p>Shah carried out a courtesy call to CM Nitish Kumar’s house alongside union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, even as speculation mounts that Nitish might not come back as the CM. </p> .Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Amit Shah banking on 'vote chori', 'vote revdi' in Bihar, such machinations will be defeated: Congress.<p>Shah said that for the first time Bihar will be free of Naxalism. “This will be the first election in Bihar where voting will continue till 5 p.m. across the state. Bihar has become free of Naxalites. Bihar will be the growth engine of eastern India and lead the nation in the AI revolution. Bihar moving forward to regain its lost glory,” he said. </p> <p>He added that the NDA’s focus, if it comes to power, will be development. “The new government’s focus will be to bring heavy industries to the state and create large-scale employment opportunities. The new NDA government will work towards opening data centres in the state,” he said.</p> <p>Shah also took on the RJD-Congress combine and called the Voter Adhikar Yatra as the “ghuspetiya bachao yatra” (save infiltrator yatra) and said the BJP will not allow any illegal immigrants. </p> <p>“Opt for the politics of performance. Dump parties like Congress and RJD that promote dynasties,” he said. </p>