<p>Paris: Thieves have broken into <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paris">Paris</a>' Louvre museum through a window and have stolen pieces of jewellery with "inestimable heritage" before escaping on motorbikes, the French interior ministry said on Sunday.</p><p>"The investigation has begun, and a detailed list of the stolen items is being compiled. Beyond their market value, these items have inestimable heritage and historical value," the ministry said in a statement.</p><p>No injuries were reported, either among the public or among Louvre staff or law enforcement officers, it said.</p><p>The museum said on X it would remain closed for the day for "exceptional reasons". </p>