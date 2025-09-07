<p>Patna: A day after former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejashwi Yadav</a> posed a set of ten questions to Nitish asking him to explain the reasons behind the 'mess' in Bihar, the ruling Janata Dal (United) has gone whole hog against the RJD leader.</p><p>The JD (U) has expanded 'Tejashwi' and described his personality by coming up with a meaning for each and every letter of his name.</p><p>“T stands for trouble-maker, while E stands for escapist. J means Jealous and A stands for arrogant,” said the JD (U) chief spokesperson and former Minister Neeraj Kumar. “For the remaining four alphabets of his name, S stands for selfish, H for hypocrite, W means wasteful and I stands for incompetent,” summed up the JD (U) leader, who is also a key aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.</p>.Bihar CM has become 'Bhishma Pitamaha of corruption', alleges Tejashwi Yadav. <p>The JD (U), which shared power with RJD (and made Tejashwi Nitish’s deputy) from August 2022 to January 2024, has for the first time gone so personal against the RJD leader, who is also the I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s undeclared Chief Ministerial nominee for the November 2025 Assembly polls.</p><p><strong>Ten Questions</strong></p><p>It all started with Tejashwi posing ten questions for Nitish and asking him to dwell at length on each and every point he has raised.</p><p><strong>The ten questions posed by Tejashwi to Nitish are:</strong></p><p>1. Why is Bihar still a poor State?</p><p>2. Why are women so unsafe in Bihar?</p><p>3. Why health services remain paralysed here?</p><p>4. Why crime, of late, has increased by leaps and bounds?</p><p>5. Why is corruption at its peak?</p><p>6. Why is unemployment at an all-time high?</p><p>7. Why are people still migrating?</p><p>8. Why have school buildings not been constructed?</p><p>9. Why industries have not been set up?</p><p>10. Why education in Bihar is in shambles?</p><p>The JD (U) has taken umbrage at the charges levelled by Tejashwi.</p><p>In a point-by-point rebuttal, the ruling party in Bihar blamed Tejashwi’s father and mother – Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi – for all the ills plaguing the State. “Your father and mother Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Devi remained Bihar CM from 1990 to 2005 for 15 uninterrupted years. If anyone has to be held responsible for migration to poor health services to unemployment to poor education in Bihar, it is the RJD regime headed by your parents,” said the JD(U) chief spokesperson.</p><p>Miffed at the JD(U) response, the RJD hit back at the Nitish’s aide and said Tejashwi remained the only hope for the youth of Bihar. “Tejashwi stands for T: Truthful, E: Empowerment, J: Justice doer, A: Authentic, S: Strong, H: Honest, W: Warrior, I: Intelligent and Idealistic,” replied RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav, while expanding each and every letter of the name of Lalu’s heir apparent.</p>