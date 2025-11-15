Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | After ‘vote chori’ storm, ECI has final laugh as elections conclude

The BJP termed the 'vote chori' campaign of the Opposition as 'support to infiltrators or ghuspaithiya'.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 23:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS BIHAR 2025 | CONSTITUENCY-WISE RESULTS
Valmiki NagarRamnagarNarkatiaganjBagahaLauriyaNautanChanpatiaBettiahSiktaRaxaulSugauliNarkatiyaHarsidhiGovindganjKesariaKalyanpurPipraMadhubanMotihariChiraiaDhakaSheoharRigaBathnahaPariharSursandBajpattiSitamarhiRunnisaidpurBelsandHarlakhiBenipattiKhajauliBabubarhiBisfiMadhubaniRajnagarJhanjharpurPhulparasLaukahaNirmaliPipraSupaulTriveniganjChhatapurNarpatganjRaniganjForbesganjArariaJokihatSiktiBahadurganjThakurganjKishanganjKochadhamanAmourBaisiKasbaBanmankhiRupauliDhamdahaPurniaKatiharKadwaBalrampurPranpurManihariBarariKorhaAlamnagarBihariganjSingheshwarMadhepuraSonbarshaSaharsaSimri BakhtiarpurMahishiKusheshwar AsthanGaura BauramBenipurAlinagarDarbhanga RuralDarbhangaHayaghatBahadurpurKeotiJaleGaighatAuraiMinapurBochahanSakraKurhaniMuzaffarpurKantiBarurajParooSahebganjBaikunthpurBarauliGopalganjKuchaikoteBhoreHathuaSiwanZiradeiDarauliRaghunathpurDaraundaBarhariaGoriakothiMaharajganjEkmaManjhiBaniapurTaraiyaMarhauraChapraGarkhaAmnourParsaSonpurHajipurLalganjVaishaliMahuaRaja PakarRaghopurMahnarPatepurKalyanpurWarisnagarSamastipurUjiarpurMorwaSarairanjanMohiuddinnagarBibhutipurRoseraHasanpurCheria-BariarpurBachhwaraTeghraMatihaniSahebpur KamalBegusaraiBakhriAlauliKhagariaBeldaurParbattaBihpurGopalpurPirpaintiKahalgaonBhagalpurSultanganjNathnagarAmarpurDhoraiyaBankaKatoriaBelharTarapurMungerJamalpurSuryagarhaLakhisaraiSheikhpuraBarbighaAsthawanBiharsharifRajgirIslampurHilsaNalandaHarnautMokamaBarhBakhtiarpurDighaBankipurKumhrarPatna SahibFatuhaDanapurManerPhulwariMasaurhiPaliganjBikramSandeshBarharaArrahAgiaonTarariJagdishpurShahpurBrahampurBuxarDumraonRajpurRamgarhMohaniaBhabuaChainpurChenariSasaramKargaharDinaraNokhaDehriKarakatArwalKurthaJehanabadGhosiMakhdumpurGohObraNabinagarKutumbaAurangabadRafiganjGuruaSherghatiImamganjBarachattiBodh GayaGaya TownTikariBelaganjAtriWazirganjRajauliHisuaNawadaGobindpurWarsaliganjSikandraJamuiJhajhaChakaiLoad More
Assembly Elections 2025 |
BIHAR
Published 14 November 2025, 23:29 IST
Election CommissionBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us