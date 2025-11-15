Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

No water for second crop as Tungabhadra dam takes up crest gate installation

The installation of the new 33 gates will begin from December second week and the work will be completed by June-end.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 23:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 23:49 IST
Karnataka NewsTungabhadra dam

Follow us on :

Follow Us