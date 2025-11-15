<p>Bengaluru: The state government has decided not to release water from Tungabhadra reservoir for second crop due to crest gate installation. </p><p>Addressing a news conference on Friday after the Irrigation Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Koppal district in-charge minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said, “Decision was taken unanimously as per the central government and Tungabhadra Board’s resolution and suggestions from legislators and farmer leaders of four districts. Due to the installation of 33 gates at the dam, there will be no water for the second crop.”</p><p>“The government’s priority is to ensure farmers’ welfare. Along with that, protecting the dam is also our duty. In this context, a meeting was held with legislators and farmer leaders from Koppal, Raichur, Vijayanagar and Ballari districts, and the decision was taken unanimously,” he stated.</p>.<p>The installation of the new 33 gates will begin from December second week and the work will be completed by June-end. The contract has been awarded to a Gujarat-based company. Along with this, some canal repairs and minor dam maintenance works will also be completed during this time, he said.</p>.<p>Currently, 75 tmcft of water is available in the reservoir. Water will be released until January 10 so that standing crops are not affected. Also, during summer, water will be stored for drinking purposes by filling lakes and tanks and for other uses, he said.</p>.<p>Water usage is being managed based on the availability in the reservoir. From Dec 1 to Jan 10, 3,000 cusecs of water will be released to the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal for standing crops. From Jan 1 to May 10, 150 cusecs will be released to the Vijayanagar Left Bank Canal through distributary canals 1 to 11E, he explained.</p>