Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Anganwadi workers to help verify identity of burqa-clad voters at booths: CEC

The elections for 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will be held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - while the counting of votes will be on November 14.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 14:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 14:05 IST
India NewsBiharAnganwadi workersECBihar Assembly Elections 2025Gyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us