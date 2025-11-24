<p>Kasaragod: Police stopped a concert after overcrowding led to chaos and discomfort among spectators here on Sunday night, officials said.</p>.<p>The concert, featuring Malayalam singer Hanan Shaah, was organised as part of an expo at a ground near the private bus stand.</p>.<p>A large crowd gathered at the venue, leading to heavy congestion, and several people experienced physical discomfort, police officials said.</p>.<p>Even though there were police deployed in the area, the crowd became unmanageable by around 9 pm.</p>.Kerala: Teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for raping student, dismissed from service.<p>According to police, around 10 individuals were taken to a nearby hospital soon after the incident.</p>.<p>More police reached the venue and instructed the audience to disperse to prevent further issues.</p>.<p>However, when many refused to leave, the concert was called off, police said.</p>.<p>Police later resorted to a lathi charge to disperse a section of the crowd that insisted on remaining at the spot.</p>.<p>Officials at Kasaragod police station said the situation is now under control and that those hospitalised are in stable condition. </p>