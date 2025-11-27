<p>Belagavi: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that over 6,000 police personnel, including senior officers, will be deployed to ensure security and maintain law and order during the winter session of the state legislature at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha from December 8 to 19.</p>.<p>He chaired a review meeting with Police Commissioners of Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad, and Superintendents of Police from districts under the Northern Range to assess preparations.</p>.<p>The minister said security arrangements were being planned based on past experiences to prevent any untoward incidents.</p>.<p>Parameshwara noted that protests are expected from farmers, students, Kannada activists and MES groups, and permissions will be processed as per protocol. He added that the government has addressed farmers’ sugarcane price demands and is working to fill vacancies across departments.</p>.<p>The minister said 545 police sub-inspector posts have been filled, and recruits are now under training. Recruitment is underway for 402 more sub-inspectors, while 600 posts will be notified soon. Of the 15,000 vacant constable posts, 3,600 will be filled shortly.</p>.<p>Barracks, accommodation and food facilities will be arranged for the deployed police personnel. The district administration has also held meetings regarding VVIP arrangements and traffic management, he said.</p>.<p>Declining to comment on the ongoing speculation regarding the chief minister’s post and cabinet expansion, Parameshwar said he would not react further. He also refused to respond to former minister Rajanna’s statement demanding a Dalit chief minister if there is a change in leadership.</p>