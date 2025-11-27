Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

More than 6,000 police for security during winter session: G Parameshwara

He chaired a review meeting with Police Commissioners of Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad, and Superintendents of Police from districts under the Northern Range to assess preparations.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 00:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 00:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us