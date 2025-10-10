Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Can PM Narendra Modi’s magic turn political math in NDA’s favour, once again?

One clear asset for the BJP is the Prime Minister's clean image and pan-India influence.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 08:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 08:49 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiBihar AssemblyBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us