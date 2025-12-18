Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Parliament all set to pass 'VB - G RAM G Bill 2025' to replace MGNREGA with Rajya Sabha taking up a debate

After an eight-hour debate that ended on Thursday early morning, the Bill was taken up for passage in Lok Sabha a little after noon.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 18:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 18:35 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsParliamentRajya SabhaMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us