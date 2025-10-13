Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Decks cleared for CPI(ML) L to contest 18 seats in polls: Dipankar Bhattacharya

The Left outfit, which emerged as a key player in the 2020 polls by winning 12 of the 19 seats it contested, this time had sought around 40 seats.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 06:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 06:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharCPI(ML)Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us