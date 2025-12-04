<p>Bengaluru: The 2025–26 edition of DHiE Expressions opened in Bengaluru with colour, energy and an early rush of excitement as more than 350 students gathered at Bal Bhavan for Day 1 of the three-day festival. </p>.<p>Students arrived with sketchbooks and supplies in hand, filling the venue with lively chatter as teachers guided them through the morning at Cubbon Park. </p>.<p>The painting competition drew participants from Classes 5 to 10. Junior students worked on themes like Underwater Life and Festivals of India, producing vibrant depictions of sea creatures, coral reefs and celebratory scenes from across the country. Senior students responded to Indian culture and heritage and sustainable future/green India, using symbolism and narrative to represent cultural identity, environmental concerns and visions of a cleaner, greener India. </p>.<p>The artworks were judged by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath’s Rohini Bharvadiya and Tarang Acharya, along with art and calligraphy specialist Kalpana Brahmadeshem. </p>.<p>Quiz rounds added a lively intellectual edge to the event. More than 45 teams participated, with only six teams each in junior and senior categories advancing to finals. </p>.<p>Questions ranged from identifying the statue of Albert Einstein in Switzerland to recognising a snow leopard and peahen, locating Sankey Tank and naming animals based on number of toes. </p>.<p>Senior finalists tackled themes on wildlife and Founding Fathers. Quizmaster Arul Mani, Dean, School of Languages and Literatures at St Joseph’s University, said the engagement from both participants and audience made the rounds particularly spirited. </p>.<p>B R Naidu, chairman of Bal Bhavan Society, addressed the students virtually, encouraging them to give their best shot in whatever they do.</p>