Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

DHiE Expressions opens with colour, energy and strong student turnout

Students arrived with sketchbooks and supplies in hand, filling the venue with lively chatter as teachers guided them through the morning at Cubbon Park.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 22:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Winners of senior and junior division painting competition. DH PHOTOs/Pushkar V
Winners of senior and junior division painting competition. DH PHOTOs/Pushkar V
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 22:48 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us