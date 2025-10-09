Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Delhi High Court directs ECI to allot election symbol to Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh

Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the political party to move before the ECI for the symbol.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 13:06 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 13:06 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtBihar Assembly Elections 2025

