Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Ex-Lok Sabha MP and RJD leader Sarfaraz Alam joins Jan Suraaj

After joining the party the leader said, 'I salute Jan Suraaj, which, under the vision of founder Prashant Kishor, has resolved to change Bihar.'
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 04:08 IST
Published 17 October 2025, 04:08 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharRJDBihar Assembly Elections 2025jan suraaj

