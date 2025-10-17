<p>Ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar </a>Assembly polls which is set to take place in November, Former Lok Sabha MP and four-time MLA from Bihar's Jokihat, Sarfaraz Alam, joined the Jan Suraaj Party after resigning from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).</p><p>After joining the party the leader said, "I salute Jan Suraaj, which, under the vision of founder Prashant Kishor, has resolved to change Bihar."</p><p>Alam is the son of late RJD leader from the Seemanchal region, Tasleem Uddin and he said the party would allow him to carry forward his father’s legacy to fight for the people of Seemanchal.</p><p>Talking to the reporters, Alam expressed how he felt "suffocated" for a long time, and there was the "same old 'daal-chatni'".</p><p>He said his father fought a long battle to "ensure social justice and equality in Seemanchal, apart from giving a voice to the region."</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc aims for 'rainbow coalition', may allot seats to Indian Inclusive Party.<p>"This is not just about Muslims. Poverty needs to come down across the board," he said.</p><p>Welcoming Alam into the organisation, Prashant Kishor said his induction would mark a shift from the "politics of fear to the politics of development" in Seemanchal.</p><p>Kishor further said thet only a Muslim of Seemanchal can understand the grievances of the region.</p><p>"No one coming from Hyderabad can do that," he said while taking a jibe at AIMIM.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>