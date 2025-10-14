<p>Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11 with the results to be announced on November 14. Many people, who will vote in these elections, may not possess physical copies of their voter ID cards. However, voter ID cards, while preferred, are not necessary to cast a vote, some alternative documents serve as valid ID proofs and can be used to cast votes without a voter ID card.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 |FAQs: List of constituencies and polling dates.<p>One can use certain official documents as alternatives to a voter ID card. Here's a list of alternative documents that serve as valid ID proofs:</p><p>1. Aadhaar card</p><p>2. MGNREGA job card</p><p>3. Bank or post office passbooks with photographs</p><p>4. Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour</p><p>5. Driving license</p><p>6. PAN card</p><p>7. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR</p><p>8. Passport</p><p>9. Pension documents with photograph</p><p>10. Service ID cards (with photograph) issued by central or state governments or public sector undertakings, public limited companies</p><p>11. Official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs</p><p>12. Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.</p>