<p>Bihar is all set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, to elect 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly. The results will be declared on November 14. </p><p>With just days remaining for the elections, here's all you need to know about registering to vote. </p>.<p><strong>How to register to vote?</strong> </p><p>Online voter registration for the citizens who have attained the age of 18 years on January 1, April 1, July 1 or October 1, is available by the Election Commission of India (ECI).</p><p>The native person can register themselves as a general voter by filling up an online 'Form 6' form at the portal named 'National Voters Service'.</p><p>Once registered, the enrolment status can also be checked by the person who has registered themself.</p>.<p><strong>What are the requirements to register to vote?</strong></p><p>1 - An individual has to be an Indian citizen to get themselves enrolled and registered to vote.</p><p>2 - An individual should of 18 years age or older on or since January 1, April 1, July 1 or October 1 of the year when the revision of the electoral roll takes place.</p><p>3 - An individual should be a resident of the polling area of the constituency to get him/herself registered and enrolled.</p><p>4 - An individual should not have been disqualified to be enrolled as a voter ever.</p>.<p><strong>How to check registration status?</strong> </p><p>To check that whether you are registered to vote or not, one can visit the https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/. He/she can check if their name appears in the list saying that you are permitted to vote.</p>.<p><strong>How to register online to vote? </strong></p><p>The ECI gives a variety of online options to register to vote for Indian citizens as well as for those who are outside.</p><p>1 - General voters can fill out a 'Form 6' form, which is the only way to register yourself to as a new voter.</p><p>2 - Overseas voters can fill out a 'Form 6A' if the ywosh to register themself to vote.</p><p>3 - If one wishes to delete their filled electoral rolls, they can fill out a 'Form 7'.</p><p>4 - A 'Form 8' is available to fill out for those, who wish to change their residential details or want other corrections to their existing electoral rolls.</p>.<p><strong>How to register offline/in person? </strong></p><p>A person can also register themself offline. All he/she needs to do is fill out the 'Form 6' which is available for free at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers / Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.</p><p>The form which goes along with copies of pertinent documents should be filled up and handed over to the Electoral Registration Officers / Assistant Electoral Registration Officers or Booth Level Officers in your pollsing area.</p>