<p>The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released its manifesto for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar Assembly elections</a>. It has promised jobs to one crore youth, investments of Rs 50-lakh crore in five years and global skilling centres in every district of the State. </p><p>The manifesto, called Sankalp Patra, was released by Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, and RLM leader Upendra Kushwaha in Patna.</p><p>According to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the NDA manifesto promises jobs to one crore youth. It promises to convert mega skill centres in each Bihar district into global skilling centres. </p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | The job pitch is loud, but the caste pull is stronger.<p>As many as one crore women would be provided 'Lakhpati Didi' benefit. Seven expressways to be constructed across the State. Besides Patna, metro train services to be introduced in four more cities in the State, according to the manifesto.</p><p>If voted to power in Bihar, NDA would attract investments of Rs 50-lakh core in five years, Choudhary said after the release of the manifesto. The government would also provide free quality education from KG to PG, he said.</p><p>Different categories of Extremely Backward Classes would be given financial help of Rs 10 lakh. "Under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge, we will form a high-level committee which will assess the social and financial conditions of different communities under Extremely Backward Classes and make suggestions to the government for the upliftment of these communities," Choudhary said. </p><p>Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11. The election results will be declared on November 14. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em> </p>