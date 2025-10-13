Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj to release its second list of candidates today, may end Raghopur suspense

All eyes are on Raghopur seat, in Vaishali district, where sitting MLA Tejashwi Yadav aims for a hat-trick.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 06:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 06:19 IST
India NewsBihar Assembly Elections 2025jan suraaj

Follow us on :

Follow Us