<p>New Delhi: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-singhvi">Abhishek Singhvi</a> on Sunday cracked a self-proclaimed "poor joke" while taking a swipe at US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> for not getting the Nobel Peace prize.</p><p>"In a lighter vein… with appropriate 'poor joke PJ' forewarning… but concededly witty," Singhvi said while putting a disclaimer in his post on X.</p>.Nobel snub for Trump | 'Politics over peace': White House says US president will continue ending wars .<p>"Trump: Agar mujhe Nobel Peace Prize nahi diya, toh main duniya mein tehelka macha doonga... Nobel Committee: Machado," Singhvi said on X, referring to Venezuela's opposition activist Maria Corina Machado winning the coveted prize that was announced on Friday.</p>.<p>Trump had made it clear that he deserved the Peace prize, claiming that he stopped several wars across the globe, including the India-Pakistan conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.</p><p>However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honouring Machado “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy".</p><p>Machado, however, said she wanted to dedicate the win to Trump, along with the people of her country, as she praised the US president for support of her cause.</p>