Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | JD(U) expels 11 leaders for anti-party activities in poll-bound Bihar

The expelled members have also been suspended from the party’s primary membership, according to a statement issued by JD(U) state general secretary Chandan Kumar Singh.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 04:50 IST
Published 26 October 2025, 04:50 IST
