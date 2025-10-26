<p>Patna: Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a>’s JD(U) has expelled 11 leaders, including a former minister, for anti-party activities and “defying its ideology” in the run-up to the assembly elections.</p>.<p>The expelled members have also been suspended from the party’s primary membership, according to a statement issued by JD(U) state general secretary Chandan Kumar Singh.</p>.<p>“The party took disciplinary action after it found that all 11 leaders were indulging in anti-party activities in the state,” the statement issued on Saturday evening said.</p>.<p>Those who have been expelled include former minister Shailesh Kumar, former MLAs Shyam Bahadur Singh and Sudharshan Kumar, and former MLCs Sanjay Prasad and Ranvijay Singh.</p>.<p>Reacting to the development, a senior JD(U) leader said, “These expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the party and other NDA alliance partners. They were defying our ideology.” The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the results set to be announced on November 14.</p>