Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | JD(U)'s Lalan claims FIR based on 'doctored' video

He also accused the RJD cadres of threatening poor people in Mokama with dire consequences if they cast their votes in favour of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 09:06 IST
India NewsFIRJD(U)Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us