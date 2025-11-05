Menu
Supreme Court to examine law which bars surrogacy for second child

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan took note of the submission by a lawyer appearing for a couple facing secondary infertility.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 10:46 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 10:46 IST
Supreme CourtsurrogacyIndia News

