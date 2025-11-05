<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to examine whether a law banning married couples facing secondary infertility from using surrogacy to have a second child amounts to a restriction by the State on the reproductive choices of citizens.</p>.<p>An intending couple having any surviving child biologically or through adoption or through surrogacy earlier cannot avail surrogacy procedures for a second child.</p>.Supreme Court asks ED to trace, secure absconding Mahadev betting app accused.<p>However, if the surviving child is mentally or physically challenged or suffers from life threatening disorder or fatal illness with no permanent cure, the couple can avail surrogacy for a second child after obtaining medical certificate from a district medical board and with the approval of the appropriate authority.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan took note of the submission by a lawyer appearing for a couple facing secondary infertility.</p>.<p>During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna orally observed that the restriction imposed under the provision was "reasonable" in view of the growing population of the country.</p>.<p>The lawyer argued that the government cannot interfere in the private lives and reproductive choices of citizens.</p>.<p>She submitted that the definition of 'infertility' in the context of surrogacy both in the assisted reproductive technologies act and the Surrogacy Act was not restricted to only primary infertility. </p>